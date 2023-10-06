Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLP

In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of PDD Holdings, up about 9% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 1.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Mondelez International, lower by about 3.5%, and shares of Church & Dwight, lower by about 3.5% on the day.

