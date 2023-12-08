In trading on Friday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coinbase Global, up about 4.7% and shares of Nextdoor Holdings, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Iamgold, lower by about 5.1%, and shares of Anglogold Ashanti, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKW, GDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.