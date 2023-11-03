In trading on Friday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nurix Therapeutics, up about 19.2% and shares of Prime Medicine, up about 16.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Laramide Resources, lower by about 4.6%, and shares of Nexgen Energy, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKG, URA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.