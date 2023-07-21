In trading on Friday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Twist Bioscience, up about 7.3% and shares of Codexis, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, off about 2.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Livent, lower by about 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKG, REMX

