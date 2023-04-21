Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: ARKG, COPX

April 21, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

In trading on Friday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Invitae, up about 7.4% and shares of Verve Therapeutics, up about 5.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 3.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Freeport-mcmoran, lower by about 4.9%, and shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKG, COPX

