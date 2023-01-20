Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: ARKF, XLU

January 20, 2023 — 12:22 pm EST

In trading on Friday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Silvergate Capital, up about 11.2% and shares of Coinbase Global, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, down about 0.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Nextera Energy, lower by about 1.5%, and shares of Centerpoint Energy, lower by about 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKF, XLU

