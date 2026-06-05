In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coca-cola Consolidated, up about 4.4% and shares of Pilgrims Pride, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, off about 9.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Americas Gold and Silver, lower by about 13.3%, and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 12.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IYK, SLVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.