In trading on Friday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bear Creek Mining, up about 6% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, down about 12.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Fate Therapeutics, lower by about 12.7%, and shares of Beam Therapeutics, lower by about 12.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, ARKK

