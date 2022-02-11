In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Patterson-uti Energy, up about 8.4% and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, up about 7.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF, off about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Confluent, lower by about 20.4%, and shares of Blackline, lower by about 13.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, SKYY

