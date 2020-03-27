Friday's ETF Movers: ICF, ILF

In trading on Friday, the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Equity Residential, up about 3.6% and shares of Avalonbay Communities, up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, down about 7.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Ecopetrol, lower by about 14.5%, and shares of Bancolombia, lower by about 12.3% on the day.

