Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 7.49% year-to-date. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.61% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc is up 22.97% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Materials stocks, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 6.17% on a year-to-date basis. PPG Industries Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.28% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 15.88% year-to-date. Combined, PPG and ALB make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.8% Materials +1.7% Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +1.4% Financial +1.2% Energy +1.0% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.3% Utilities +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.