Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.3%. Within that group, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 2.00% year-to-date. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is down 8.49% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp, is down 19.68% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and NEM make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.4% and 6.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 12.04% on a year-to-date basis. Amazon.com Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.22% year-to-date, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is up 39.80% year-to-date. Combined, AMZN and CMG make up approximately 16.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials -0.3% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Industrial -1.0% Healthcare -1.2% Energy -1.5% Consumer Products -1.7% Utilities -1.8% Financial -2.1%

