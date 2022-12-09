Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 9.96% year-to-date. Vornado Realty Trust, meanwhile, is down 41.98% year-to-date, and Assurant Inc, is down 13.23% year-to-date. AIZ makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 27.37% on a year-to-date basis. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.66% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc, is down 46.28% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and NFLX make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.2% Services -0.1% Utilities -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Energy -1.7%

