Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.5%. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 3.40% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.79% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 12.53% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.4% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 24.84% on a year-to-date basis. Ross Stores Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.32% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 56.65% year-to-date. Combined, ROST and EXPE make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.5%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
