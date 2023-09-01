Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.0%. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 9.31% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.13% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 7.33% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and MRO make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 9.17% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 11.04% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 4.64% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and MOS make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.0%
|Materials
|+1.2%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
Also see: Institutional Holders of FRO
RCUS Historical Stock Prices
HOLX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.