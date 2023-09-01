Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.0%. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 9.31% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.13% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 7.33% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and MRO make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 9.17% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 11.04% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 4.64% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and MOS make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Materials +1.2% Financial +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.8% Utilities -1.0%

