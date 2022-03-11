In trading on Friday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Pearson, up about 17% and shares of Value Line up about 3.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Tredegar, trading higher by about 6.2% and Advansix, trading up by about 5.8% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Rubber & Plastics

