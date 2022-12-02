Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 22.24% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is down 48.33% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp is up 4.79% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and ON make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 66.35% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 85.60% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 74.46% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and VLO make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
