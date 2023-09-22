News & Insights

Markets
PARA

Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

September 22, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 18.93% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 24.22% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 16.61% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 3.13% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 129.33% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc, is down 16.64% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Energy +0.3%
Utilities -0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Financial -0.3%
Services -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
 DXC YTD Return
 Funds Holding MRGE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA
WBD
IYC
TSLA
TSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.