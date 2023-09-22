Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 18.93% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 24.22% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 16.61% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 3.13% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 129.33% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc, is down 16.64% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Energy +0.3% Utilities -0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.3% Services -0.5%

