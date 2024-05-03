Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 10.78% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.07% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 29.95% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and TRGP make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.67% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.32% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 2.87% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ES make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Materials +1.2% Services +0.9% Financial +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Healthcare +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Energy +0.1%

