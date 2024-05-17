News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

May 17, 2024 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 6.91% year-to-date. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.60% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co, is down 6.93% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 10.00% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 12.35% year-to-date, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., is down 9.08% year-to-date. Combined, STX and CTSH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.0%
Materials+0.4%
Financial+0.3%
Services-0.1%
Utilities-0.1%
Healthcare-0.1%
Industrial-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Technology & Communications-0.4%

