Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.6% loss. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.2% and 9.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 4.0% on the day, and down 29.94% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is down 58.61% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 6.60% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and ON make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 3.1% in midday trading, and down 30.02% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 67.15% year-to-date, and DISH Network Corp, is down 56.46% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.3% Consumer Products -1.6% Utilities -2.1% Healthcare -2.2% Financial -2.2% Industrial -2.4% Services -2.5% Materials -2.5% Technology & Communications -3.6%

