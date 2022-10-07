Markets
AMD

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.6% loss. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.2% and 9.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 4.0% on the day, and down 29.94% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is down 58.61% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 6.60% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and ON make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 3.1% in midday trading, and down 30.02% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 67.15% year-to-date, and DISH Network Corp, is down 56.46% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.3%
Consumer Products -1.6%
Utilities -2.1%
Healthcare -2.2%
Financial -2.2%
Industrial -2.4%
Services -2.5%
Materials -2.5%
Technology & Communications -3.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMDONXLKCCLDISH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular