As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sarepta Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of SRPT, for a cost of $106.15 each, for a total investment of $3.70M. Chambers was up about 4.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SRPT trading as high as $111.24 at last check today. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading up about 4.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Chambers bought SRPT at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $10.96M at an average of $106.15 per share.

And at VFC, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Richard Carucci who purchased 40,000 shares at a cost of $19.09 each, for a trade totaling $763,644. VFC is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. Carucci was up about 8.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VFC trading as high as $20.64 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: SRPT, VFC

