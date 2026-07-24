Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rhinebeck Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Suzanne Loughlin purchased 12,500 shares of RBKB, at a cost of $11.93 each, for a total investment of $149,120. So far Loughlin is in the green, up about 6.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.66. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday.

And at Byrna Technologies, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Conn Q. Davis who purchased 22,108 shares for a cost of $3.47 each, for a total investment of $76,687. Before this latest buy, Davis made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $77,003 shares at a cost of $3.47 a piece. Byrna Technologies is trading up about 9.2% on the day Friday. Davis was up about 13.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BYRN trading as high as $3.92 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: RBKB, BYRN

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