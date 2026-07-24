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Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: RBKB, BYRN

July 24, 2026 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rhinebeck Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Suzanne Loughlin purchased 12,500 shares of RBKB, at a cost of $11.93 each, for a total investment of $149,120. So far Loughlin is in the green, up about 6.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.66. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday.

And at Byrna Technologies, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Conn Q. Davis who purchased 22,108 shares for a cost of $3.47 each, for a total investment of $76,687. Before this latest buy, Davis made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $77,003 shares at a cost of $3.47 a piece. Byrna Technologies is trading up about 9.2% on the day Friday. Davis was up about 13.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BYRN trading as high as $3.92 at last check today.

Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: RBKB, BYRNVIDEO: Friday 7/24 Insider Buying Report: RBKB, BYRN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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