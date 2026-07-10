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Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: WRAP, UUUU

July 10, 2026 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Wrap Technologies' Director, John D. Shulman, made a $110,000 buy of WRAP, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $1.10 a piece. Shulman was up about 122.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WRAP trading as high as $2.44 in trading on Friday. Wrap Technologies is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Shulman in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased $50,780 worth of Energy Fuels, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $12.70 a piece. Energy Fuels Inc is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday. So far Hansen is in the green, up about 12.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.23.

Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: WRAP, UUUUVIDEO: Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: WRAP, UUUU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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