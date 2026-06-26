Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Epsilon Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jason Stabell bought 50,000 shares of EPSN, at a cost of $5.30 each, for a total investment of $265,177. Epsilon Energy is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Stabell purchased EPSN at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $442,109 at an average of $5.22 per share.

And at Occidental Petroleum, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Richard A. Jackson who purchased 4,770 shares at a cost of $52.38 each, for a trade totaling $249,853. Occidental Petroleum is trading down about 1.3% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up OXY even cheaper than Jackson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $50.44 at last check today which is 3.7% below Jackson's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: EPSN, OXY

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