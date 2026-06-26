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EPSN

Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: EPSN, OXY

June 26, 2026 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Epsilon Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jason Stabell bought 50,000 shares of EPSN, at a cost of $5.30 each, for a total investment of $265,177. Epsilon Energy is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Stabell purchased EPSN at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $442,109 at an average of $5.22 per share.

And at Occidental Petroleum, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Richard A. Jackson who purchased 4,770 shares at a cost of $52.38 each, for a trade totaling $249,853. Occidental Petroleum is trading down about 1.3% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up OXY even cheaper than Jackson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $50.44 at last check today which is 3.7% below Jackson's purchase price.

Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: EPSN, OXYVIDEO: Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: EPSN, OXY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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EPSN
OXY

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