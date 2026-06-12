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BKKT

Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: BKKT, YEXT

June 12, 2026 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Bakkt's Director, Michael Alfred, made a $2.17M purchase of BKKT, buying 280,000 shares at a cost of $7.75 each. Alfred was up about 21.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BKKT trading as high as $9.40 at last check today. Bakkt is trading up about 3.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Alfred made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $4.85M shares at a cost of $8.29 each.

And on Thursday, Director Seth H. Waugh bought $498,218 worth of Yext, buying 133,000 shares at a cost of $3.75 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Waugh in the past twelve months. Yext is trading up about 6.2% on the day Friday. Waugh was up about 9.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with YEXT trading as high as $4.11 at last check today.

Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: BKKT, YEXTVIDEO: Friday 6/12 Insider Buying Report: BKKT, YEXT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BKKT
YEXT

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