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Friday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, COR

May 29, 2026 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Charles Schwab, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Richard A. Wurster purchased 21,959 shares of SCHW, for a cost of $84.23 each, for a total investment of $1.85M. Wurster was up about 3.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SCHW trading as high as $86.78 at last check today. Charles Schwab is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday.

And also on Thursday, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought $1.07M worth of Cencora, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $266.26 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Durcan in the past year. Cencora is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. So far Durcan is in the green, up about 2.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $272.27.

Friday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, CORVIDEO: Friday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, COR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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SCHW
COR

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