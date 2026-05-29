As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Charles Schwab, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Richard A. Wurster purchased 21,959 shares of SCHW, for a cost of $84.23 each, for a total investment of $1.85M. Wurster was up about 3.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SCHW trading as high as $86.78 at last check today. Charles Schwab is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday.

And also on Thursday, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought $1.07M worth of Cencora, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $266.26 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Durcan in the past year. Cencora is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. So far Durcan is in the green, up about 2.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $272.27.

VIDEO: Friday 5/29 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, COR

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