Friday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: DIS, TRUP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Walt Disney, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of DIS, for a cost of $106.03 each, for a total investment of $2.12M. Walt Disney is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Darryl Rawlings bought $499,663 worth of Trupanion, buying 20,700 shares at a cost of $24.14 a piece. Trupanion is trading up about 2.1% on the day Friday. So far Rawlings is in the green, up about 10.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.59.

