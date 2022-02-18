Markets
Friday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: NOTV, FLNC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Inotiv's CEO, Robert Leasure Jr., made a $115,131 purchase of NOTV, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $23.03 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy NOTV at a price even lower than Leasure Jr. did, with the stock changing hands as low as $21.01 in trading on Friday which is 8.8% below Leasure Jr.'s purchase price. Inotiv is trading up about 13.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Leasure Jr. in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Director Julian Nebreda bought $104,000 worth of Fluence Energy, buying 8,000 shares at a cost of $13.00 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Nebreda in the past twelve months. Fluence Energy is trading off about 2.3% on the day Friday.

