Friday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: DMLP, HHS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Dorchester Minerals' Chief Financial Officer, Leslie A. Moriyama, made a $414,640 purchase of DMLP, buying 12,050 shares at a cost of $34.41 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to buy DMLP even cheaper than Moriyama did, with the stock trading as low as $33.00 in trading on Friday -- that's 4.1% below Moriyama's purchase price. Dorchester Minerals is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Moriyama bought DMLP at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $182,045 at an average of $32.23 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought $241,551 worth of Harte Hanks, buying 42,775 shares at a cost of $5.65 a piece. Before this latest buy, Radoff made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $533,859 shares at a cost of $7.22 a piece. Harte Hanks is trading up about 3.6% on the day Friday. So far Radoff is in the green, up about 8.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.10.

