Markets
FFIN

Friday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, HSON

January 27, 2023 — 10:33 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, First Financial Bankshares' Director, Johnny Trotter, made a $102,150 purchase of FFIN, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $34.05 a piece. Trotter was up about 2.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FFIN trading as high as $34.85 at last check today. First Financial Bankshares is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Trotter purchased FFIN on 8 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.09M at an average of $41.57 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased $43,321 worth of Hudson Global, purchasing 1,704 shares at a cost of $25.42 a piece. Before this latest buy, Eberwein bought HSON at 23 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.07M at an average of $28.49 per share. Hudson Global is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday.

Friday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, HSON
VIDEO: Friday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, HSON

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFIN
HSON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.