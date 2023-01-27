Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, First Financial Bankshares' Director, Johnny Trotter, made a $102,150 purchase of FFIN, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $34.05 a piece. Trotter was up about 2.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FFIN trading as high as $34.85 at last check today. First Financial Bankshares is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Trotter purchased FFIN on 8 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.09M at an average of $41.57 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased $43,321 worth of Hudson Global, purchasing 1,704 shares at a cost of $25.42 a piece. Before this latest buy, Eberwein bought HSON at 23 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.07M at an average of $28.49 per share. Hudson Global is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, HSON

