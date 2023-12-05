FRHC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Freedom Holding Corp (Symbol: FRHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.26, changing hands as low as $79.63 per share. Freedom Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRHC's low point in its 52 week range is $55.20 per share, with $102.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.63.

