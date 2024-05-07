Fresenius Raises FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) said it raised its full-year 2024 outlook due to the excellent first quarter and a better than originally expected operating performance for the remainder of the fiscal year 2024.

Fresenius now expects organic group revenue growth between 4 and 7% for the fiscal year 2024 compared to the prior outlook of 3% to 6% growth.

The company now projects annual group EBIT at constant currency to grow between 6 and 10% compared to the prior estimation of 4% to 8% growth.

The increase of the group outlook is based on improved business prospects for Fresenius Kabi.

Fresenius Kabi now expects organic revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range for fiscal year 2024. Previously it was expected mid single-digit percentage range growth.

Fresenius Kabi now anticipates annual EBIT margin to range between 15% and 16% compared to the prior outlook of around 15% growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.