Fresenius Medical Care Launches TherapyWise Analytics For Kidney Care Programs

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS), a kidney care company, announced Monday the launch of TherapyWise, a cloud-based analytics within FDA 510(k) cleared NxView4.0 software for the NxStage System One in the U.S.

TherapyWise is integrated into Fresenius' NxView 4.0 software platform and critical care portfolio, combining digital infrastructure, clinical expertise, and secure data management to support hospital kidney replacement therapy programs.

The software securely transmits data from the NxStage System One with NxView to a cloud-based platform, where it aggregates and analyzes program-level metrics, including delivered versus prescribed dose, treatment time per cartridge, and alarm frequency trends.

According to the company, TherapyWise provides retrospective, program-level insights into kidney replacement therapy delivered in acute and hospital critical care settings.

Kidney replacement therapy in intensive care units generates large volumes of clinical and operational data.

TherapyWise consolidates this data into standardized, longitudinal program-level insights, helping hospitals monitor therapy delivery, workflow interruptions, and alarm trends across ICU kidney replacement therapy programs.

The software is intended for retrospective program review and oversight, not real-time patient-specific clinical decision-making.

FMS is currently trading up 0.50% at $24.23.

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