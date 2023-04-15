Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Freehold Royalties said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freehold Royalties. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRHLF is 0.14%, a decrease of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.65% to 3,417K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freehold Royalties is $15.28. The forecasts range from a low of $12.76 to a high of $18.72. The average price target represents an increase of 33.73% from its latest reported closing price of $11.43.

The projected annual revenue for Freehold Royalties is $375MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 45K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 69K shares.

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JCRAX - ALPS holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRHLF by 16.86% over the last quarter.

