Freedom Broker Upgrades Kinross Gold (KGC)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Freedom Broker upgraded their outlook for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.73% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kinross Gold is $46.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.24 to a high of $57.62. The average price target represents an increase of 63.73% from its latest reported closing price of $28.51 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Kinross Gold is 3,219MM, a decrease of 59.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinross Gold. This is an decrease of 176 owner(s) or 20.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGC is 0.20%, an increase of 42.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 776,142K shares. The put/call ratio of KGC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 105,232K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,887K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 34,850K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,069K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 57.21% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 33,344K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 32,091K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,361K shares , representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 84.43% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 27,599K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,147K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 8.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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