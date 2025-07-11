Fraport Reports 2.9% Increase In Passengers In June

Markets

July 11, 2025

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FPRUY, FRA.DE), operator of Frankfurt airport, on Friday announced that it handled about 5.8 million passengers in June, up 2.9% from June last year. The increase was helped by the Whitsun school vacation happening in June this year, unlike in May 2024.

Popular sunny destinations in Europe saw strong demand during the holiday. This led to Frankfurt Airport seeing passenger growth for the fourth month in a row.

According to the statement, from January to June, about 29.1 million passengers traveled through Frankfurt Airport, a 1.4% increase from the same period last year.

In June, cargo volumes at Frankfurt Airport, including airfreight and airmail, dropped 2.3% year-on-year to 174,262 metric tons. For the first half of the year, cargo volumes held steady at 1 million metric tons.

Aircraft movements increased by 4.9% in June to 41,423 takeoffs and landings, and rose 3.3% in the first half to 219,246.

Travel to the Middle East saw the biggest drop, down 7.8% to 1.4 million passengers, due to rising geopolitical tensions.

In contrast, traffic to and from North America stayed steady at around 4 million. Travel to Latin America grew strongly, up 2.8% to 1.2 million passengers.

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport bounced back in the second quarter of 2025, rising 3.1% year-on-year after a slight dip earlier in the year.

On Thursday, Fraport closed trading, 1.08% lesser at EUR 63.90 on the XETRA.

