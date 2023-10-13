Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust said on October 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 16, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.13%, the lowest has been 4.75%, and the highest has been 9.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.48%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Universal Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FT is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.32% to 3,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Moloney Securities Asset Management holds 437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FT by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Koshinski Asset Management holds 337K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing a decrease of 58.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FT by 34.73% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FT by 252.06% over the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FT by 15.26% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 219K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 38.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FT by 39.97% over the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks to provide high current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation.

