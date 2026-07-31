Franklin Resources Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $171.5 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $92.3 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Franklin Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $386.3 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $2.358 billion from $2.064 billion last year.

Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $171.5 Mln. vs. $92.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.358 Bln vs. $2.064 Bln last year.

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