Franklin Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BEN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.12, changing hands as low as $26.07 per share. Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BEN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.88 per share, with $31.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.23. The BEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
LWAY Price Target
United Parcel Service DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.