Franklin Resources' Arm Expands Crypto Capabilities With 250 Digital Buyout

Franklin Resources, Inc.'s BEN asset management arm, Franklin Templeton, has completed its previously announced acquisition of 250 Digital, an active cryptocurrency investment management firm led by industry veterans Christopher Perkins and Seth Ginns. The transaction, announced in April 2026, includes the 250 Digital investment team and all liquid cryptocurrency strategies previously managed by CoinFund.

The acquisition marks another step in Franklin Templeton's efforts to strengthen its presence in digital assets and expand its active cryptocurrency investment capabilities. Following the closing of the transaction, the company formally launched Franklin Crypto, a dedicated active digital asset management division.

The move underscores Franklin Templeton’s long-term focus on building infrastructure across the digital asset ecosystem and expanding its institutional cryptocurrency investment offerings. As part of the agreement, the company will also invest in the acquired cryptocurrency strategies.

What Does BEN’s Franklin Crypto Offer?

Franklin Crypto is Franklin Templeton’s newly established active digital asset division focused on delivering actively managed cryptocurrency strategies to institutional clients. The platform integrates the investment capabilities of the former 250 Digital team with Franklin Templeton’s established research, portfolio construction and risk management framework.

The division also builds on Franklin Templeton’s existing digital asset capabilities, including dedicated resources for digital asset research, active portfolio construction and institutional risk oversight. By combining crypto-native expertise with traditional asset management infrastructure, Franklin Crypto is designed to enhance the company’s ability to deliver regulated digital asset investment solutions.

How the 250 Digital Acquisition Benefits BEN

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Franklin Templeton’s active digital asset management capabilities at a time when institutional demand for regulated crypto exposure continues to increase, positioning the company to scale its digital asset offerings more effectively.

The initiative also aligns with Franklin Templeton’s broader strategy of expanding beyond traditional asset management and increasing its presence in blockchain-enabled finance. Earlier this month, Franklin Templeton partnered with MoonPay to integrate its Benji Technology Platform with institutional trading infrastructure, enhancing access to its tokenized money market funds.

In February 2026, the company also collaborated with Binance to launch an off-exchange institutional collateral program designed to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk in digital asset trading. These initiatives strengthen Franklin Templeton’s digital asset ecosystem, spanning research, portfolio management and blockchain-based investment solutions.

With $1.78 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2026, and operations across more than 35 countries, Franklin Templeton is well-positioned to scale its digital asset offerings globally. Overall, the acquisition of 250 Digital is expected to expand its cryptocurrency investment capabilities and reinforce its position among traditional asset managers, building out blockchain-enabled financial market infrastructure.

BEN’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

The company’s shares have gained 39.7% in the past six months against the industry’s 12.1% decline.

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Currently, Franklin sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

How Other Financial Firms Are Scaling Up in Crypto?

Similar to BEN, the other financial firms, such as Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW are also actively expanding and enhancing their crypto offerings.

In April 2026, Interactive Brokers launched a unified crypto trading platform for European Economic Area clients through its Ireland-based unit, integrating digital assets into its brokerage ecosystem. Developed with Zerohash, it enables secure trading alongside traditional assets. Earlier, in March 2026, Interactive Brokers also introduced crypto transfer functionality, allowing clients to move assets into brokerage-linked accounts without liquidation, improving portfolio efficiency.

In April 2026, Charles Schwab also moved toward direct crypto exposure with the planned launch of Schwab Crypto, a spot trading service for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The rollout will follow a phased approach, starting with limited access before broader availability, supported by its research, education and advisory ecosystem. Until now, Charles Schwab has mainly relied on indirect exposure through ETFs and related products, but this marks a shift toward integrating crypto into its core brokerage platform.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.