Franklin Electric (FELE) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Franklin Electric said on July 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $98.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 1.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Electric. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FELE is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 42,675K shares. The put/call ratio of FELE is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.15% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Electric is 99.96. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.15% from its latest reported closing price of 98.82.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Electric is 2,062MM, a decrease of 1.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,834K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,265K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,972K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 4.73% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,614K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 8.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,213K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELE by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Franklin Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

