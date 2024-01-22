Fractional Gains for Monday Corn Futures

Corn ended the Monday session off the highs, but still fractionally in the black. March printed a 4c range from -1 ½ cents to +2 ½ cents.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data showed 713.3k MT (28.1 mbu) of corn was shipped during the week that ended 1/18. That was down 25% for the week and was 2% below the same week last year. USDA added 11.5k MT to Mexico and 59k MT to Japan from past reports, which put the season’s total export at 14.7 MMT (578.8 mbu). That remains 30% ahead of last year’s pace. Friday’s FAS data had 17.1 MMT (673 mbu) of unshipped sales on the books as of 1/11.

Algeria is tendering for 160k MT of feed corn. Wire sources had South Korea’s MFG as having bought 66k MT of feed corn via tender.

Brazil’s AgRural reported 2nd crop corn planting reached 4.9% of expected area for the C-S district. That compares to 1% planted at the same time last season.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.45 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.23 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.56 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.64 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

