FR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.50, changing hands as low as $50.20 per share. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FR's low point in its 52 week range is $42.91 per share, with $55.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.16.

