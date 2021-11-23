FPX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (Symbol: FPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.86, changing hands as low as $124.02 per share. First Trust US Equity Opportunities shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FPX's low point in its 52 week range is $108.60 per share, with $137.0555 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.05.

