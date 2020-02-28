FPE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (Symbol: FPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.77, changing hands as low as $19.59 per share. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FPE's low point in its 52 week range is $18.87 per share, with $20.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.