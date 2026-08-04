Is Fortive Stock a Buy as Growth Improves but Valuation Limits Upside?

Fortive Corporation FTV is entering the second half of 2026 with faster organic growth, wider adjusted EBITDA margins and stronger cash generation. Those gains improve the investment case after the separation of its former Precision Technologies businesses.

The question is whether the operating progress offers enough upside at the current price. Product mix, leverage and a valuation close to Fortive’s historical norm argue for a more selective approach.

Fortive’s Core Growth Strengthens the Bull Case

Second-quarter core revenues increased 6.7%, taking first-half core growth to 6.1%. Pricing and volume both contributed, showing that the improvement was not dependent on a single lever.

Intelligent Operating Solutions delivered 7.4% core growth, supported by professional instrumentation, facilities and asset lifecycle solutions and gas detection. Advanced Healthcare Solutions grew 5.3% as consumables, services, software and modest capital-equipment demand supported the segment.

FTV’s Margin Gains Face Mix Pressure

Adjusted EBITDA rose 12% to $323.1 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points to 29.5%. Operating leverage, productivity and structural cost savings more than offset growth investments and higher employee costs.

The quality of the margin improvement was uneven. Adjusted gross margin fell 100 basis points to 63% because of product mix, while the healthcare segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 80 basis points to 26.1%.

Fortive Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Fortive Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fortive Corporation Quote

Fortive’s Cash Flow Supports Capital Returns

Quarterly free cash flow climbed 50.3% to $270.6 million. Trailing-12-month free cash flow reached $1.04 billion, giving Fortive meaningful capacity to fund organic investment and return capital.

The company repurchased about $200 million of stock in the second quarter. Buybacks over the preceding four quarters totaled roughly $2 billion and covered about 38 million shares, or nearly 11% of diluted shares outstanding at the start of that period.

FTV’s Valuation Leaves Less Room for Error

Fortive trades at 18.9X forward earnings, below 25.6X for its subindustry, 20.7X for its sector and 20.3X for the S&P 500. The discount is useful, but the stock remains close to its five-year median multiple of 19.4X rather than at an unusually low historical valuation.

Keysight Technologies KEYS provides design, simulation and test solutions across communications, aerospace, automotive and semiconductor markets. AMETEK, Inc. AME is a diversified producer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, making both relevant comparison points for Fortive’s instrumentation and industrial technology exposure.

Fortive’s Leverage and Execution Risks Matter

Fortive ended the quarter with $3.53 billion of gross debt and net leverage of 2.4 times adjusted EBITDA. Refinancing included $600 million of 4.75% notes due 2031 and $500 million of 5.25% notes due 2036, contributing to higher interest expense.

Additional risks include uncertain tariff-refund timing, uneven regional demand, healthcare product mix and bolt-on integration. These factors could limit further margin expansion or reduce flexibility if commercial conditions weaken.

FTV’s Signals Favor Patience With Selective Optimism

Fortive’s improving growth, margin and cash profile supports a constructive view, but the valuation and execution risks leave limited room for disappointment. Current holders have reasons to stay patient, while prospective buyers may prefer a more favorable entry point.

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-fiscal-year earnings has risen 1.5% in the past month. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Momentum Score of B reinforces the near-term case, but the Value Score of C, Growth Score of D and VGM Score of D point to a less balanced setup. The signals support selective optimism rather than an unqualified bullish stance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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