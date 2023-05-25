Formula Systems (1985) - ADR (FORTY) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) - ADR said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.62 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $68.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Formula Systems (1985) - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORTY is 0.01%, a decrease of 27.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.59% to 38K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altshuler Shaham holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORTY by 44.67% over the last quarter.

GHP Investment Advisors holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TFG Advisers holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORTY by 86,989.74% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Formula Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Formula Systems is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. Through its subsidiaries it operates mainly in the area of information technology.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.