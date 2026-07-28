Forget the Mag 7. Watch These 5 Top Earnings Charts Instead

This is a big week in the second quarter earnings season as over 700 companies are expected to report earnings, including many S&P 500 companies. That includes four of the Magnificent 7 stocks: Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms.

But what if the Mag 7 companies report earnings and no one cares? Attention is now routinely turning to other companies outside of the trillion-dollar market cap companies. That’s true this week as well.

Big Week for Earnings in Every Industry

Every industry will be reporting this week including key restaurants like Chipotle, Wingstop and Starbucks, financials such as Visa and Mastercard, important AI infrastructure companies like Vertiv and MasTec, lots of auto retailers like Carvana and Lithia Motors, gold miners like Eldorado and Kinross, and shoe retailers including Crocs, Boot Barn and Steve Madden.

It’s difficult to narrow it down to just five companies but these are the must-watch earnings reports this week.

5 Top Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Visa Inc. (V)

Visa is the ultimate earnings all-star. It has never missed on earnings since its 2008 IPO. That’s an incredible record that will stand for many years.

Shares of Visa are up 8% in the last month but only 2.9% over the last year. Earnings are expected to rise 14.4% this year and another 13.4% next year. Visa trades with a forward P/E of 27.

Visa is trading near its all-time high, even as it seems to be treading water. Is it ready to break out again?

2. Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)

Lam Research is an earnings all-star. It has only missed once on earnings in the last five years and it was in 2022. That is an incredible track record.

Earnings are expected to jump 37.2% this year and another 39.3% in 2027. But shares of Lam Research have sold off. It’s now down 30.5% in the last month but was down “only” 17.2% when the video was recorded on July 27, 2026. Lam Research is still up 167% over the last year.

Lam Research now trades with a forward P/E of 36.7. It did trade in the 40s just a month ago.

Is Lam Research on sale?

3. Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

Starbucks is in the middle of a corporate turnaround. It beat on earnings last quarter after having missed four quarters in a row prior to that. CEO Brian Niccol has been at the helm since 2024. Expectations are growing regarding the turnaround.

Earnings are expected to rise 13.2% in 2026 after falling 35.6% in 2025. Shares of Starbucks are up 10.2% in the last year. It’s not cheap, however. Starbucks trades with a forward P/E of 42.8.

Will the Starbucks turnaround gain momentum this year?

4. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood is coming off of an earnings miss last quarter, after beating on earnings 5 quarters in a row prior to that miss.

Earnings are expected to decline 9.3% this year but rebound 39.8% in 2027. Shares of Robinhood have struggled in the last year, falling 6.9% in that time. It’s not cheap, though. Robinhood trades with a forward P/E of 51.

Will Robinhood get back on track with an earnings beat this quarter?

5. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

MasTec has only missed once on earnings in five years and that was in 2023. That’s impressive. MasTec is an AI Revolution stock as it’s building the data centers.

Earnings are expected to jump 46.3% this year and another 52% in 2027. Shares of MasTec soared over the last year but have plunged 20% in the prior month as investors have sold the AI Revolution stocks.

MasTec is now trading with a forward P/E of 35.

Is MasTec on sale?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of SBUX in her personal portfolio.]

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.