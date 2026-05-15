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FGFH

Foresight Financial Group To Buy Back Up To $5 Mln Of Common Stock

May 15, 2026 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (FGFH) Friday announced a Board approval to repurchase up to $5 million of its common stock, which will remain in effect until June 30, 2027.

The bank holding company headquartered in Illinois adopted a trading plan under the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, and accordingly third-party broker will have the authority to repurchase shares on its behalf. Purchases will be in accordance with the limitations set forth in, Rule 10b-18 under the Exchange Act and other applicable legal requirements.

Peter Morrison, chief executive officer said, "We are pleased to be offering this program as a source of liquidity to our shareholders and believe that the repurchase of shares at the current market price will create value for our shareholders."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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